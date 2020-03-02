Home Irish Showbiz Cathal Pendred shares sweet video of new fiancée serenading him after proposal

His other half popped the question in true leap year tradition

Actor Cathal Pendred has shared a sweet video of his new fiancée singing his favourite song – after she asked him to marry her.

TV presenter Síomha Ní Ruairc whisked the former MMA star to Ashford Castle over the weekend, and surprised him with a proposal, following the leap year tradition; where women propose to men.

After saying yes and accepting a silver ring from his other half, Síomha then got up and sang his favourite song.

 

Hours after proposing, my beautiful fiancée gets up in front of all the guests in Ashford Castle and sings my favourite song – which just so happens to also relate to a proposal, albeit under a lot more tragic circumstances. Níl aon leigheas ar an ngrá ach pósadh. #Grace ❤ @siomhaniruairc @ashfordcastle

