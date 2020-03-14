Cathal Pendred postpones engagement party

The actor said he needed to 'responsible'

Irish actor Cathal Pendred has revealed he has postponed his engagement party – amid new recommendations from Irish government to avoid social gatherings in hopes to prevent the Coronavirus from spreading.

The former MMA star got engaged to longtime love Síomha Ní Ruairc last month, when she followed true leap year tradition and proposed on February 29th.

The loved-up pair were set to celebrate their happy news this weekend, but instead decided to stay at home, in order to be “responsible”.

Sharing a picture of the couple enjoying champagne alone, Cathal wrote:

“Tonight was supposed to be our engagement party to celebrate our good news with friends and family.



“However, during the week, we decided it would be irresponsible and selfish of us to put others at risk.

“So tonight myself and @siomhaniruairc celebrate at home alone.

Be responsible. Be careful. Be kind.#Covid_19,” he added.