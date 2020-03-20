Carter Beauty Cosmetics announce their first Irish Brand ambassador

The brand say she is an 'inspiration'

Top beauty brand Carter Beauty Cosmetics have announced thier first Irish Brand Ambassador.

The beauty brand, created by Marissa Carter, have revealed that Fiona Morgan Coleman has officially come on board.

Speaking about her Brand Ambassadorship with Carter Beauty Fiona said: “I am beyond excited to be Carter Beauty’s first Irish Brand Ambassador.

“The brand holds a special place in my heart. The quality of the products is amazing at any price point. The variety, shades and textures are all defining factors for me – there’s something for everyone.”

Last year, having been diagnosed with breast cancer, Fiona decided to take to social media as a positive outlet.

“I started uploading videos and called them ‘make-up for dummies.’ I wanted to help people with low self-esteem and people going through health battles, including myself, to regain confidence, positivity and faith in themselves,” she said.

Founder and CEO Marissa Carter said she loved Fiona’s positivity.

“I’ve been watching Fiona religiously over the past 18 months. For me, her strength and positivity is the real definition of beauty.

“We wanted to bring Fiona on board to #TeamCB because she’s as passionate about the brand as we are. Her recommendations are authentic and her advice resonates with every woman.

“She’s been an unofficial member of #TeamCB for what feels like forever so we’ve made it official.”

FIONA’S #TeamCB TOP FIVE

Sweet Apricot 18-shade Palette, €14.95

Full House Mixed Face Palette, €7.95

Get Lit in Rose Gold, €4.95

Hold Tight Perfecting Primer, €7.95

Window Dressing Brow Kit, €9.95

Carter Beauty by Marissa Carter is available online at www.carterbeautycosmetics.com.