Calling all singletons: THIS Irish show is casting people who would put their love life in their parent’s hands

RTÉ2’s latest dating show Pulling with my Parents is currently looking for a new batch of singletons.

The show is looking to cast a number of new relationship seekers who would be happy to let their parents take over their love life in a bid to find that someone special.

It’s time to find out if swiping right was all wrong, and one or both of your parents are secretly a great matchmaker.

RTÉ are looking for men and women from all over Ireland who are feeling jaded by online dating apps and disastrous romantic setups – alongside their parents.

Applicants will hand over their dating app profiles to their parents, who will use the power of online dating to find them potential dates.

The parents will also use old fashioned matchmaking methods in the hopes of their child getting lucky in love.

If you’re single and up for a laugh – or if your child’s love life is in need of some TLC – then email: [email protected]

If your family don’t want to take part, RTE are looking for people who think that they would be chosen by a Mammy or Da to go on a date with their beloved child.

If you’re up for being scrutinised by your potential in-laws before you ever meet your potential new flame, get applying.