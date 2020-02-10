Caitriona Perry shares touching tribute to Keelin Shanley on RTE News

"My lovely friend who will be so missed.”

Caitriona Perry shared a touching tribute to late broadcaster Keelin Shanley on Sunday’s Six One News on RTE.

The journalist and broadcaster sadly passed away at just 51 after a battle with cancer.

Caitriona and Keelin presented the show together since 2018.

On Sunday night’s show, Caitriona thanked the public for their kind words:

“Just a word to say thank you for your messages of condolences, well wishes and support following Keelin’s passing.”

“Her family were the centre of her world and our thoughts are with them at this time. She was a phenomenal mother, a great journalist and my lovely friend who will be so missed.”

She described Keelin as a “role model, a fearless journalist and inspiring woman.”

Jon Williams, Managing Director of RTÉ News & Current Affairs today paid tribute to Keelin.

He said: “Keelin was the best of us – and we are heartbroken. From Prime Time Investigates to Morning Edition, Morning Ireland to the Six One News, there wasn’t a corner of RTÉ News & Current Affairs untouched by Keelin’s fearless, generous, and passionate journalism.”