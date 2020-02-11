Brian Dowling reveals his thoughts on Phillip Schofield coming out as gay

The pair have worked together on a number of occasions

Brian Dowling has revealed his thoughts on Phillip Schofield coming out as gay.

Last week, the 57-year-old This Morning presenter released a statement telling fans that he is gay.

On Sunday night’s Dancing With The Stars, on which Brian is participating, he made history becoming one of the first same-sex couples to dance together on the show.

Speaking to RSVP Live, Brian said that while Phillip had been looking ‘frail’ lately, he looks a lot better after he made his sexuality public.

“It is great for him, that can’t have been easy. I think everyone watching the show, you would have known to look at him that he was struggling with something,” he said.

“He looked a little frail but then you could tell that once he said it, he looked a little better.”

“But he has got his wife and daughters supporting him, he will be fine,” he added.

“I have worked with him loads of times, he has always been lovely friendly and follows me on social media but you never know what is going on behind closed doors.”

Adding: “You never know people’s struggles.”

“We all have a habit of judging people we meet way too quickly and putting people in a box, but, I think, in life, you just don’t know what is going to happen.”

Brian rose to fame when he won Big Brother in 2001, coming out to his parents just days before he appeared on the show.