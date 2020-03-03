Bonnie Ryan speaks candidly about not having Dad Gerry Ryan there for her wedding

"We were all just really excited and super happy."

Bonnie Ryan has opened up about her plans for her wedding.

The Irish beauty guru spoke candidly about not having her late father Gerry Ryan there to witness her nuptials. The family will mark the 10th anniversary of Gerry’s death this year.

When asked about the run up to the big day, Bonnie revealed that the’s not sad about his absence on the big day as she feels he is “always” with her.

“I don’t mean this in a cold way, but no not really, there’s not a sadness,” she told The Irish Sun.

“To be honest, although yeah it’s your wedding day, I feel like my dad’s always a part of my life, through my siblings, my Mom…”

“I don’t want to make my wedding about the fact that ‘Oh my dad’s not here today’ (because) he’s with me everyday.”

“If that was the case, you’d wake up everyday feeling sad ‘oh my dad’s not here’ that’s not how I feel on a day to day basis and I have a big family and we are all super close.”

“It was the exact same on Lottie’s wedding day,” she said bravely.

“We were all just really excited and super happy. That is our normal now.”