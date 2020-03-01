Bob Geldof opens up about the ‘unbearable’ grief of losing a child

Bob Geldof opened up about the “unbearable” grief of losing a child on The Tommy Tiernan Show on Saturday night.

The 68-year-old’s daughter Peaches tragically died at the age of 25 back in 2014, after suffering a heroin overdose.

Speaking to comedian Tommy Tiernan, the Boomtown Rats singer revealed how the loss still affects him.

He said: “Last week I went to the funeral of my mate’s son. And he didn’t want me to come for fear that I had to relive it. But I had to be there for him because it is unbearable.”

“Time doesn’t heal, time accommodates and it’s ever present. You’re driving along and you’re at the traffic lights and for no reason whatsoever, the person in question inhabits you and I’ll cry.”

“And then I’ll look around to make sure the people next door don’t see me or are taking a photo and posting it or something,” he continued.

“But that happens and that happens to everyone. And so you say, ‘ok it’s time to cry now’. You just do it to the maximum because there’s no use holding it in.”

“Lights are green, or whatever, and then you go. That’ll always be there and you accommodate that.”

“Once you understand the nature of this because it is boundless and it is bottomless. The grief and the abyss is infinite,” he added.