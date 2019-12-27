Blogger Lisa Jordan shares emotional post about her brother’s sudden death

Top Irish blogger Lisa Jordan has shared a touching tribute to her brother, on the anniversary of his sudden death.

The Luna by Lisa founder took to Instagram to share a very personal post.

Sharing pictures with her older brother, the mum-of-two said she doesn’t “normally share pics of my brother Alan”.

In the post, Lisa said he was “such a gentle, kind person, always looking out for me.”

“We lost him suddenly this day 7 years ago and I can still remember every second of that day😪,” she added.

“Another reason I wanted to share this was because I know a lot of you following me have lost people too and struggle with it.

“I get asked a lot how do I cope with loosing my dad and my brother, what keeps me so positive?… for me there is only one reason…

“I have been blessed with an incredible husband and two beautiful kids, I always say it was gods way of healing me💓 In sad times we need to focus on what we have rather than what we have lost.

“I know sometimes it’s hard to think like that but it’s the way I cope best, I also feel it’s important to talk to people when you are feeling low it really helped me, don’t bottle it up it’s good to let it out, have a cry…

“I do most weeks & remember you are not alone lots of people feel the same 💓 it will get easier xx,” she ended the post.