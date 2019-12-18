Blindboy dupes Lauren Goodger into agreeing to promote POISON diet drink on social media

She was told that the fake beverage contains hydrogen cyanide.

Rubber Bandits star Blindboy duped Lauren Goodger into agreeing to promote a poisonous diet drink containing cyanide to her social media followers.

In the BBC Three documentary Blindboy Undestroys the World the TOWIE star was asked to advertise the drink despite not trying it herself.

The undercover documentary shows footage of the star being asked if she will promote the fake diet drink without trying it first.

In her response, she appears to claim that she has previously never tried a drink called Skinny Coffee, which she reportedly previously credited with helping her lose almost a stone in weight.

In a testimonial on the brand’s website, a picture of Lauren holding the product is visible, as well as a quote about her alleged use of it to lose weight.

The website reads: “‘I was a little bit skeptical because not all of these products work’, she soon came to find that she loved Skinny Coffee Club! Lauren says.”

“This has definitely helped with bloating and it gives me extra energy before I train!”

Lauren explains that she has not tried the beverage in the undercover video, and describes how when friends reached out to her about purchasing the drink, she was surprised that they didn’t realise her backing of the product allegedly wasn’t genuine.

“I never tried Skinny Coffee.”

The actor playing the role of the cyanide drink promotion manager asks: “Because we were a bit worried that maybe you’d want to, you’d need to try it, before you mention it – no, not bothered?”

“No,” Lauren replies. “I’ve even had my own friends message me Laur, can you get me some of that Skinny Coffee, does it work?”

“I’m like, do you not know this by now? And they’re actually going and buying it, and I’m like, you know how this works.”

Love Island star Zara Holland and TOWIE character Mike Hassini were also approached to promote the beverage.

They were told among the ingredients of the new drink was hydrogen cyanide.

Lauren can be seen in a clip from the documentary trying to say the ingredient name.