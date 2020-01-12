Big Brother winner raises funds for Pieta House after tragic death of friend

"We all have bad days but there is always a way out."

Italian Big Brother winner Alessia Macari is raising awareness for Pieta House.

The Irish TV personality posed at Silvios Food Fare in Nutgrove to promote the upcoming €5 meal deal charity promotion in aid of Pieta House.

The promotion takes place this Wednesday 15th January in over 40 Italian chippers in the Dublin area and beyond.

The fundraiser profits will be donated to Pieta House, a charity which helps those in suicidal distress.

The fundraiser comes after the tragic death of Italian community member Enrico Marsella, who passed away last August.

If you would like to donate to the charity while snapping up a meal, you can do so at these participating outlets:

Borza Balbriggan

Borza Wheaton hall Drogheda

Borza Kimmage

Borza Perrystown

Borza Stepaside

Borza Kinsealy SC Swords

Borza Tallaght

Borza Terenure

Borza Walkinstown

Bruno’s by F Macari Drogheda

Colletti’s Firhouse

Cosy Takeaway Artane

Diego’s Kiltipper

Donatella Dutch Village Clondalkin

F Macari (Deliburger) Balbriggan

Gios Kingswood

Giovanni’s Flower Hill Navan

La Costa takeaway Clontarf

Macari Spicers Mill Balbriggan

Macari Main Street Bray

Macari Tesco Shopping Centre Bray

Macari Main Street Celbridge

Macari Castle Village Celbridge

Macari Clondalkin

Macari 66 Churchtown

Macari Glasnevin

Macari Ashton Grove Navan Road

Macari Blackcastle Navan

Macari Tallaght Village

Marsella Ferrybank Arklow

Marsella Chipmonger Churchtown

Marsella Rathcoole BOTH SHOPS

Matassa Tallaght

Palm Beach Ballybrack

Rathbeale takeaway Swords

Rocca’s Fassaugh ave Cabra

Rocca’s Malahide rd Donnycarney

Roma Ballyfermot

Roma Mullingar

Roxy’s Diner Swords

Silvios Crumlin Village

Silvios Nutgrove

Silvios Templeogue

SiSi @ Central Cafe Blackrock

Toni’s Inchicore

There will also be charity buckets available at each foodie outlet for those who wish to donate.

Posting to her social media in August, Alessia shared her condolences with Enrico’s family.

“Today I have something important to discuss. I’m not an expert on the subject,” she wrote in Italian.

“This week we have lost a cousin, a very special cousin, the most beautiful boy I have ever seen, with a kind heart and a great spirit!”

“If someone feels down and feels there is no other way out to talk to someone, he can be helped. There is a solution to everything. Nobody will judge you. We all have bad days but there is always a way out.”