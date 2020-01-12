Home Irish Showbiz Big Brother winner raises funds for Pieta House after tragic death of...

Big Brother winner raises funds for Pieta House after tragic death of friend

"We all have bad days but there is always a way out."

By
Sarah Magliocco
-
Italian Big Brother winner Alessia Macari is raising awareness for Pieta House.

The Irish TV personality posed at Silvios Food Fare in Nutgrove to promote the upcoming €5 meal deal charity promotion in aid of Pieta House.

The promotion takes place this Wednesday 15th January in over 40 Italian chippers in the Dublin area and beyond.

The fundraiser profits will be donated to Pieta House, a charity which helps those in suicidal distress.

The fundraiser comes after the tragic death of Italian community member Enrico Marsella, who passed away last August.

If you would like to donate to the charity while snapping up a meal, you can do so at these participating outlets:

Borza Balbriggan
Borza Wheaton hall Drogheda
Borza Kimmage
Borza Perrystown
Borza Stepaside
Borza Kinsealy SC Swords
Borza Tallaght
Borza Terenure
Borza Walkinstown
Bruno’s by F Macari Drogheda
Colletti’s Firhouse
Cosy Takeaway Artane
Diego’s Kiltipper
Donatella Dutch Village Clondalkin
F Macari (Deliburger) Balbriggan
Gios Kingswood
Giovanni’s Flower Hill Navan
La Costa takeaway Clontarf
Macari Spicers Mill Balbriggan
Macari Main Street Bray
Macari Tesco Shopping Centre Bray
Macari Main Street Celbridge
Macari Castle Village Celbridge
Macari Clondalkin
Macari 66 Churchtown
Macari Glasnevin
Macari Ashton Grove Navan Road
Macari Blackcastle Navan
Macari Tallaght Village
Marsella Ferrybank Arklow
Marsella Chipmonger Churchtown
Marsella Rathcoole BOTH SHOPS
Matassa Tallaght
Palm Beach Ballybrack
Rathbeale takeaway Swords
Rocca’s Fassaugh ave Cabra
Rocca’s Malahide rd Donnycarney
Roma Ballyfermot
Roma Mullingar
Roxy’s Diner Swords
Silvios Crumlin Village
Silvios Nutgrove
Silvios Templeogue
SiSi @ Central Cafe Blackrock
Toni’s Inchicore
There will also be charity buckets available at each foodie outlet for those who wish to donate.

Posting to her social media in August, Alessia shared her condolences with Enrico’s family.

“Today I have something important to discuss. I’m not an expert on the subject,” she wrote in Italian.

“This week we have lost a cousin, a very special cousin, the most beautiful boy I have ever seen, with a kind heart and a great spirit!”

“If someone feels down and feels there is no other way out to talk to someone, he can be helped. There is a solution to everything. Nobody will judge you. We all have bad days but there is always a way out.”

