Bernard Brogan shares sweet wedding snap to mark his anniversary with wife Keira

The couple tied the knot back in 2016

Bernard Brogan shares sweet wedding snap to mark his anniversary with wife...

Bernard Brogan has shared a sweet snap from his wedding to Keira Doyle.

The GAA star marked his third wedding anniversary with the gorgeous brunette as 2019 came to a close.

The sportsman uploaded a candid picture from the 2016 afters, where the couple were surrounded by friends and family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @bernardbrogan on Dec 30, 2019 at 12:46pm PST

“Happy 3rd Anniversary @keekib22. Time flies,” he wrote.

Back in 2016 the couple exchanged vows at Thomastown Church, Co Kilkenny with 200 guests in attendance.

The couple then celebrated with a massive party in the exclusive Mount Juliet.

The couple became engaged on a romantic break in Turkey in January of 2016.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @bernardbrogan on Oct 20, 2019 at 7:57am PDT

Since the couple’s wedding, the couple have welcomed their twin boys, Donagh and Keadán.

The one year old twins arrived in July 2018.

The twins were born in The Rotunda Hospital, with Bernard sharing a sweet post to mark their arrival at the time.

“Never have I felt as blessed.”

“Thank you to my beautiful wife for bringing me so much joy,” he wrote at the time.

In the final Gosscast episode of 2019, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker talk through the biggest stories of the year.

From the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal to the Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney drama, the girls are spilling all the tea. Take a listen:

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: