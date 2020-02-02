The star chose a distinctive dress for the red carpet event

Amy Huberman STUNS on the BAFTAs red carpet

Irish star Amy Huberman has taken the red carpet at tonight’s BAFTAs by storm.

The event kicks off in London tonight, celebrating the best in British and International film.

The actress, writer and influencer stepped out at the celeb-studded event in a dreamy dove grey gown.

The gown featured a voluminous tulle skirt, as well as sheer short sleeves.

Across the skirt, the distinctive dress featured ruched tulle, and rather than opting to accessorise with bracelets, Amy donned matching sheer grey long gloves – an emerging red carpet trend.

Amy kept her hair soft and natural, opting for a loose curl, and wore glowy eye makeup.

She finished the look with an elegant pair of diamond earrings.

The star had her makeup done by a top Lancome makeup artist, and took to her Instagram stories to thank the brand.