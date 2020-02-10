Amy Huberman opens up about ‘tough career’ in acting

The 40-year-old has just finished filming season 2 of Finding Joy

Amy Huberman has opened up about her “tough career” in acting.

The 40-year-old has revealed that despite her successful TV show Finding Joy, she finds her career to be a tough one.

In an interview with Irish Mirror she spoke about the importance of being honest about her job.

“I think it is really important to be honest about the [acting] process. I hope that I have.”

“And yes people go, ‘You are doing great and whatever’. But acting is a really tough career,” she added.

“I think when you say you didn’t work or it took a long time to get jobs, people say, ‘Stop giving out’.”

“But that is my honest reality and if all I said was about how great my life is, I am painting an untruth.”

The Cabinteely native began her career on the small screen playing Diane Collins on RTE show On Home Ground.

Since then she has starred in Irish shows such as The Clinic, Moone Boy and Striking Out.

In 2018 the actress turned writer when she penned the first season of Finding Joy i which she stars as titular character Joy.

Amy has since written and recorded a second season which is currently in the editing phase.

“I am sitting here and I have had a great few months and I have finished series two and a part of me wants to enjoy some downtime.”

“But I genuinely don’t know what is going to happen for the rest of the year. That’s the truth,” she added.

“That can be exciting and it keeps you on your toes and then other times it is really tricky and you wonder if the jig is up and you have been found out and need to try something else,” she confessed.

“I am not sitting here whining about life. It is just the reality of the situation and it is important to paint the landscape as it is. Who has a perfect life?”

Speaking about what’s next for her career, Amy said: “The flip side is that I love what I do and I feel lucky to get to do what I do because I really enjoy it. But who knows what will come next?”

“The kids are great and we are in the edit which isn’t as full-on as filming.”

“I am trying to enjoy this time rather than searching for what is next,” she confessed.

“I am trying to be in the now and look after my kids and my mum and that is where my days are right now.”

Last week, Finding Joy premiered on UK TV station WTV.