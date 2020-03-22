The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share sweet Mother’s Day tribute to Princess Diana

"We are thinking of you all at this difficult time..."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share sweet Mother’s Day tribute to...

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a sweet Mother’s Day tribute to Princess Diana.

The royal tragically passed away in a traffic collision in 1997.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a post on their royal Instagram account paying homage to mothers everywhere, as well as some women who are close to their hearts.

“To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time,” they wrote.

“Happy Mother’s Day” they posted, sharing four stunning photos from their personal lives

“1. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children in Norfolk,” reads the caption for the first image, which shows Kate Middleton giving daughter Charlotte a piggyback.

“2. Diana, Princess of Wales, with her children Prince William and Prince Harry,” reads the second caption, showing the regal Princess of Wales with her young sons in the 90s.

“3. Carole Middleton with her daughter Catherine,” reads the third caption, showcasing Kate Middleton as a newborn with her mother.

“4. A card from Prince George to his mother this Mother’s Day,” the fourth image is annotated, sharing a beautiful piece of artwork the young prince created for his mother.