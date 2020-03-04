Prince William poses for rare selfie with delighted fan in Kildare

Members of the Royal family very rarely pose for selfies with members of the public

Prince William posed for a rare selfie with a fan in Kildare today.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on day two of their first official tour of Ireland, and visited Co. Kildare this afternoon – where they stopped by a local Londis in Prosperous.

The couple briefly greeted fans, including a young lady named Jennifer, who got the chance to take a selfie with Prince William.

It’s widely known that the royal family have a strict set of etiquette and protocol rules they must follow while attending public engagements.

It’s believed the royal family are encouraged to not take selfies with members of the public, but sometimes they make an exception.

The couple stopped by the local shop in Prosperous to pick up ingredients to make soup with a group of young people at Savannah House, a residential facility run by social justice charity Extern, which provides a safe space to support vulnerable young people and families.

Operating since 1978, Extern support, house, and advise people who are homeless or facing homelessness, refugees, the Traveller community, people living with an offending past, those living with the impact of suicide, and those dealing with mental health and drug and alcohol issues.

Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joining in with our young people in cooking some vegetable soup @extern1978 Savannah House, after popping to the local Londis in Prosperous to pick up ingredients. #RoyalVisitIreland #Externchangeslives pic.twitter.com/4yfvyV4G5s — Lisa McElroy (@LisaExtern) March 4, 2020

After visiting Kildare, the pair will visit the Teagasc Animal Bioscience Research Centre in Dunsany, County Meath – to meet farmers and hear about pioneering research to promote sustainable farming across Ireland.

Then this evening, The Duke and Duchess will attend a reception hosted by the Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney in Dublin.