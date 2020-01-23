"I could think of no more fitting place"

Prince William opens up about how he proposed to Kate Middleton

Prince William has revealed more details about his proposal to wife Kate Middleton.

The royal was speaking at the UK-Africa Investment Summit when he revealed an intimate family detail about his choice of engagement location.

The couple got engaged back in 2010 in Kenya, where William presented Kate with the sapphire engagement ring once worn by Princess Diana.

According to Hello! Magazine, he said:

“It is the place my father took my brother and me shortly after our mother died.”

“And when deciding where best to propose to Catherine, I could think of no more fitting place than Kenya to get down on one knee.”

He revealed that he hopes to bring their children to the visit the country one day.

Speaking about their engagement a decade ago, Kate told ABC News.

“He’s a true romantic and we had a wonderful holiday in Africa and it was out there in a very quiet lodge and it was very romantic and it was very personal time for both of us.”

“We were out there with friends, so I really didn’t expect it at all. It was a total shock when it came. Very excited!”

The couple currently have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.