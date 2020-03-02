Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Irish visit is set to cost THIS much

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Irish visit is set to cost THIS...

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to arrive in Ireland tomorrow for a royal visit.

The couple will be in Ireland for three days, and will visit Dublin, Meath, Kildare, and Galway.

The total cost of the visit is set to reach over €1 million, according to The Irish Independent.

Kate and William will be driven in an armoured car throughout their visit.

Sources told the publication that temporary road closures will be in place, with the Emergency Response Unit to accompany the pair during any car travel.

According to The Independent, drains will be welded shut on public streets at some locations to ensure explosives can’t placed there ahead of the royal visit.

Garda sniper teams will also be deployed on rooftops while the couple enjoy open air activities.

Royal protection officers from the Metropolitan Police will accompany the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge throughout their trip.

Vehicles will be banned from parking in certain areas to eliminate threats to the couple’s safety.

The pair land in Ireland tomorrow morning.