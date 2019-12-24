The royal has been receiving treatment for a "pre-existing condition."

Prince Philip leaves hospital to spend Christmas with the Queen

Prince Philip has been discharged from hospital today.

The royal was discharged so that he can spend Christmas with the Queen and Royal Family at Sandringham.

The 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh left just before 9am this morning.

Today would mark his fifth consecutive day staying at the King Edward VII’s Hospital in London.

The royal was receiving treatment for a pre-existing condition.

It is reported that the Duke is suffering with flu-like symptoms following a bad fall.

Yesterday, Prince Charles revealed Philip was being “looked after very well but that’s all we know.”

In the final Gosscast episode of 2019, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker talk through the biggest stories of the year.

From the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal to the Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney drama, the girls are spilling all the tea. Take a listen:

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: