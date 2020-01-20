Prince Harry breaks his silence on ‘stepping down’ from the royal family in powerful speech

Prince Harry has spoken publicly about his decision to take a step back from being a primary member of the royal family – along with wife Meghan Markle – for the first time.

The Duke of Sussex referenced the news of their new role within the family while speaking at a fund raising event for a charity called Sentebale, which he co-founded.

The charity helps children living with HIV in Southern Africa.

“It brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly,” he said, according to Sky News.

“It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.”

“I can only imagine what you may have heard and perhaps read over the past few weeks,” he said.

“So I want you to hear the truth from me as much as I can share, not as a prince or a duke but as Harry.”

“When I lost my mum 23 years ago, you took me under your wing. You’ve looked out for me for so long, but the media is a powerful force, and my hope is one day our collective support for each other can be more powerful because this is so much bigger than just us,” he revealed.

“It has been our privilege to serve you, and we will continue to lead a life of service.”

He relayed that he has “the utmost respect for my grandmother, my commander in chief”.

“Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible,” he said.

“I’ve accepted this, knowing that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am.”

Over the weekend, it was revealed that Harry and Meghan will no longer carry HRH titles or represent the queen in any way.