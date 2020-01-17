Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s staff at Frogmore Cottage are ‘being let go’ following Megxit

Does this mean the couple are planning to settle in Canada?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s staff at Frogmore Cottage are reportedly being “let go”, fuelling rumours that the couple are planning to settle in Canada.

According to The Daily Mail, at least two permanent employees – a house manager and a cleaner – are being moved to other royal households, after the couple announced their plans to ‘step back’ from the Royal family.

Meanwhile, ad hoc staff like chefs, maids and footmen have reportedly been told their services are no longer required at Frogmore Cottage.

It’s understood no one is being made redundant, but employees are having to switch jobs as a “knock-on effect” of the couple’s decision.

The report has fuelled speculation that Meghan will never return to live in the UK for a long period of time.

A royal source told the newspaper: “Outside of anything that is being decided between the private offices [the nerve centres of royal operations] and the British and Canadian governments this week, no-one here believes that the Duchess will ever really return to the UK in a meaningful way.”

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world, and the Royal family, by publicly announcing their plans to step down as senior working members of the family.

It’s believed Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was hurt by their decision and called a meeting with Harry, Prince Charles, and Prince William on Monday.

After the meeting, the Queen issued a rare personal statement, which read: “Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.”

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.”

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.”

“It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK,” the statement continued.

“These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”