Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially step back from royal duties next month

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially step back from royal duties at the end of next month.

In January, the Duke of Duchess of Sussex announced their plans to quit their roles as senior members of the British royal family, and they have since renounced their HRH titles.

Buckingham Palace has since confirmed that the couple will take part in at least six more engagements before March 31, which will mark the start of their ‘transition period’.

Harry is scheduled to attend the Invictus Games Choir Visit on February 28 alongside Jon Bon Jovi, and the official opening of the Silverstone Experience on March 6 with Lewis Hamilton.

Harry and Meghan will also attend the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5, and the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7.

Then their final engagement will be with the entire royal family at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9.

From April 1st onwards, the couple will be represented through their UK foundation team, after closing their Buckingham Palace office.