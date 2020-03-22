Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share sweet Mother’s Day tribute

They thanked the mums of the world

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a sweet tribute to all mothers in the world.

The couple marked Mother’s Day this year with a simple but poignant post on their royal Instagram page.

The post features all the monikers that someone might call their maternal figure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Mar 22, 2020 at 7:54am PDT

“Mummy. Mum. Mom. Mama. Granny. Nan. Thank you,” reads the post.

“No matter what you call your mum, this Mother’s Day in the UK, we honour the mums all over the world who do so much every single day, and now more than ever,” they captioned the post.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently spending Mother’s Day in Canada with their ten-month-old son Archie.

Meghan is set to mark the occasion on Sunday the 10th of May, when the holiday is celebrated in the US.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also shared a sweet post to mark the day.