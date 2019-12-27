Prince Harry and Meghan Markle REFUSED restaurant booking during Canada trip

The Royal couple are spending the festive season in Canada

They caused a stir by breaking Royal tradition and jetting to Canda for the holidays – and now we finally know what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been up to.

The couple flew to Meghan’s old home with their son Archie, snubbing Christmas with the Queen for the first time.

The former actress and the Prince have been spending time with Meghan’s mother Doria on Vancouver Island.

While locals have said they have spotted the pair jogging, it also emerged they have been trying to find somewhere to dine privately – but it hasn’t worked out so far.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly were refused a restaurant booking during their trip.

Bev Koffel, who owns Deep Cove Chalet, said she met their security team last week. But her husband, chef Pierre Koffel, turned down their reservation due to the tight security involved.

“For us to be so lucky to have them in the area, how lucky is that?,” she told the Vancouver Sun.

“I wish them all the privacy they can possibly get. They deserve it,” she added.

The owner admitted she would have said yes to the booking if she had handled the request rather than her husband.