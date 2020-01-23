Meghan Markle’s father says she and Prince Harry ‘owe him’ in new documentary

Meghan Markle’s father says she and Prince Harry ‘owe him’ in new...

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle has said that his daughter promised to “take care of him” in a revealing new documentary.

The documentary, which was filmed before the couple chose to take a step back from the royal family, shows the Hollywood lighting director tearing up as he discusses his relationship with Prince Harry and daughter Meghan.

“To them I don’t exist,” he claims, in the Channel 5 documentary titled Thomas Markle: My Story.

“Now Harry, whether he realises it or not, is part of my family and I’m part of his. We should be talking,” he said.

“He’s not 12 years old any more – he’s got no right to be this sensitive.”

“At this point, they owe me. The royals owe me,” he continued.

“Harry owes me, Meghan owes me. What I’ve been through I should be rewarded for.”

“My daughter told me that when I reach my senior years she’ll take care of me.”

“I’m in my senior years now – it’s time to look after daddy.”

He also said that he felt “jealous” of Prince Charles’ relationship with Meghan, after he walked Meghan down the aisle at her May 2018 nuptials.

“My daughter looked beautiful. I wish I could have been there with her. I was certainly appreciative Charles was there,” he said.

“I admit I cried a bit about that. To this day I can’t forget that moment.”