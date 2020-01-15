Meghan is suing the Mail on Sunday for breaching her privacy

Meghan Markle’s father could testify against her in court amid legal battle

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle could be called to testify against his daughter in an ongoing legal dispute.

Meghan is suing the UK Mail on Sunday after they published a private letter she wrote to her father. The handwritten note was from August 2018.

Legal documents seen by Sky News show that The Mail on Sunday will rely on evidence from Thomas Markle in the case.

According to the documents, he “had a weighty right to tell his version of what had happened between himself and his daughter including the contents of the letter”.

If the case goes to trial, both Meghan and her father could be called to testify against one another.

The Mail reports that Thomas has handed over previously unseen messages and letters to be used in the legal battle.

They report that Thomas Markle “has agreed to appear as the newspaper’s key witness, should the case go before a judge later this year.”

Meghan is suing the publication for “misuse of private information, infringement of copyright and breach of the Data Protection Act 2018.”

A representative for Thomas Markle has been contacted by Goss.ie for comment.