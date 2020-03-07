Meghan Markle wears Irish designer as she continues final Royal duties

The former actress stunned in red

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing the last few days of their a Royal duties – and they are certainly making a splash with their fashion choices.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in matching red at the Royal Albert Hall in London for the Mountbatten Festival of Music.

While Meghan wore a bright blue Victoria Beckham gown earlier this week, she chose a red Safiyaa dress for €1,400.

She also opted to wear an Irish designer on the night, pairing red earrings with the look – from Simone Rocha.

The designer’s earrings retail for around €200.

The former Suits star also matched her outfit with a Manolo Blahnik clutch and Aquazarra shoes.