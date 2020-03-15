"She is very excited about what the future holds.”

Meghan Markle is considering making a documentary about an ‘important cause’

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is currently considering making a brand new documentary.

The royal family member has already been involved in creating a documentary with husband Prince Harry, entitled Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

According to a source, the Duchess would like to make a brand new film about causes close to her heart.

Meghan is reportedly reaching out to TV companies via her agent to create a docu-piece about her charitable endeavours and global issues that she is interested in.

“Meghan has set herself a target of around September or October,” a friend alleged to The Sun.

“At the moment she is loving spending time with Archie and settling in to her new life with Harry back home in Canada.”

“But Meghan remains hugely ambitious and is very open-minded to a return to acting which is what she knows, loves and does best.”

“Her preference is to explore the route of a documentary in which she is able to follow up some of the causes she is interested in.”

“This wish has been the focus of some of her most recent meetings and will likely shape the kind of work the agent Meghan goes with seeks to get for her. She is very excited about what the future holds.”

There have been mixed reports regarding Meghan’s intention to return to acting following the end of her royal duties later this month.