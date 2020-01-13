Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly considering ‘tell-all’ interview

The royal stars could choose to discuss their experiences with royal life

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly considering sitting down with friend Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview.

The couple are today set to be discussed in a meeting with members of the royal family regarding the explosive news that they are stepping back from their primary roles in the senior royal line-up.

According to a source, the couple want to “tell their side of the story.”

“Harry and Meghan’s people have been reaching out to all the big US networks to explore the possibilities of a sit-down warts-and-all interview,” a source told The Sun’s Royal Correspondent Emily Andrews.

“Perhaps Harry and Meghan will use this as a negotiating tactic as there is no way the royals want their dirty laundry out in the open” the alleged.

“Maybe they will get more money if they agree not to talk.”

“Meghan feels she’s been silenced and is no longer prepared to be muted.”

According to the report, ABC, NBC and CBS and celebrity chat show hosts such as Oprah have been considered for the interview.

Oprah is a close friend of the couple, having attended their May 2018 wedding. She is also close to Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.

A representative for the couple has been contacted for comment.