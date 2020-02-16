Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aim to be a ‘regular family’ following ‘Mexit’

The couple have been spending less time in the UK since their decision to take a step back

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been photographed in public together for the first time since they announced that they are taking a step back from their royal duties.

The family announced earlier this year that they will take a secondary role in the royal monarch, becoming financially independent while continuing to wholeheartedly support Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth.

Harry and Meghan were spotted disembarking from a commercial airlines flight at Victoria International Airport in Canada this weekend.

Despite them spending some time apart recently as Harry finished up work on some royal duties in the UK, a friend has revealed that their relationship is stronger than ever.

“They are besotted and very sweet with each other,” a friend alleged to People Magazine.

”Archie is the priority. It’s very much still about taking care of him and putting the family first.”

“He’s a happy kid — he loves to laugh. Archie and Harry have such a great time together.”

“Meghan is a great mom. She’s very much about tending to him.”

“They are trying to live their life as regular parents.”