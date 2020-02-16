Kate Middleton reveals it felt ‘terrifying’ to debut her children to the public

Kate Middleton reveals it felt ‘terrifying’ to debut her children to the...

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has opened up about the royal tradition of debuting her children to the UK and global public.

The royal opened up in a candid interview on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast.

The mum-of-three described parenthood as the “toughest and most unknown place.”

The Duchess explained that she dealt with “a lonely period” after giving birth to her first child George in July 2013.

She used meditation as a coping mechanism during her pregnancy, which helped after the birth of her son.

However, Kate recalled the pressures of motherhood in the spotlight, as she revealed that she practiced strapping a doll into George’s car seat before he was born, ahead of having to perform the action in front of the world’s media during his debut on the step’s of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s hospital in London.

She described debuting her children to the world as “terrifying” on the podcast.

“What was it like knowing there were so many people outside, after you’ve given birth and you’re in your little cocoon with your new family?” interviewer Giovanna Fletcher asked.

“It was slightly terrifying, I’m not going to lie,” the Duchess replied.

“Everyone had been so supportive, and both William and I were conscious that this was something that everyone was excited about, and we are hugely grateful for the support that the public has shown us, and actually for us to share that joy and appreciation with the public was equally important.”

“But equally, it was coupled with a newborn baby and inexperienced parents and the uncertainty about what that held. So there were all sorts of mixed emotions.”

Kate appeared on the podcast to promote her new “5 Big Questions on the Under Fives” survey, a project which she hopes will improve the lifestyles of the next generation.

“What we experience in our childhood has a lifelong impact in our health and happiness,” she said. “We’re asking people what is it that matters to them and raising their children today.”