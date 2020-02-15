Tributes pour in for Caroline Flack after ‘taking her own life’

Tributes have poured in after Caroline Flack was found dead, aged 40.

The Love Island host reportedly “took her own life” on February 15th, although initially it was believed she died on Valentine’s Day.

Since the shocking news stars have been sharing their personal tributes to the presenter on Twitter.

Dawn O’Porter, who had come out in defence of Caroline after her assault arrest, wrote: “I’m broken.”

Her husband Chris O’Dowd also shared a personal tribute:

Caroline was so fuckin fun. She had the best cackle of a laugh. She deserved so much better. She’s gone far too soon. My heart goes out to her sister Jo and the family. You’ll be so missed darlin, by so many. — chris o’dowd (@BigBoyler) February 15, 2020

Take a look at more tributes from stars around the world, here:

We are both devastated to hear the news about Caroline Flack. It is beyond sad. Beyond words. So tragic. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.

Rest In Peace Caroline

XX — antanddec (@antanddec) February 15, 2020

Caroline 💔 — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 15, 2020

Just awful news, anyone would struggle having to go through what Caroline did after the last few months… #ripcarolineflack — Vogue Williams (@VogueWilliams) February 15, 2020

Caroline had so many people in her life who loved her. Including me. I am shocked, devastated and in such pain for her family and all the people I know who regard her as a sister. How can this be happening. — Jo Elvin (@jo_elvin) February 15, 2020

This whole cancel culture and people being hounded by the press needs to stop, it’s pathetic. People are losing their lives over this shit. Trolls and some media need to look at this and feel guilty. Rest in peace Caroline Flack 😞 — Chris Fountain (@fountain1987) February 15, 2020

I met Caroline Flack last summer, she was so sweet and genuine and couldn’t have been kinder to me.

She did not deserve this.

It’s absolutely devastating, all my love to her family and friends ❤️ — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 15, 2020

Caroline Flack❤️ you supported me always, you were so kind to me & my family, I will never forget that. I spoke to you, and gave my support during the recent media intrusion. The media & trolls are killing people. Please THINK before you speak. 😢😢😢😢 — Zara Holland (@zaraholland11) February 15, 2020

Heartbroken over the news of Caroline Flack. We never know the things plaguing a person’s mind behind closed doors. Being a public person with vicious press and social media judgement is unthinkable. Hold your loved ones close and reach out if you need help ❤️

Samaritans: 116 123 — Riyadh Khalaf (@RiyadhK) February 15, 2020