WATCH: Lizzo covers Harry Styles’ hit song Adore You in the Live Lounge

They just can't get enough of each other!

WATCH: Lizzo covers Harry Styles’ hit song Adore You in the Live...

When Harry Styles covered Lizzo’s Juice in the Live Lounge he began a movement.

Lizzo swooned at the One Directioner’s version of her hit single.

She took to Twitter and shared the video simply writing “*melts*” before following it up with: “You know what this means right?” tagging the 26-year-old singer.

It wasn’t long before the pair then joined forces and sang the song together at a Sirus XM concert in Miami.

Now finally, all our dreams have come through, as things have come full circle.

Yesterday, Lizzo performed in the famous BBC studio and she sang Harry’s hit song Adore You.

The self-confessed bop-star even broke out her famous flute for the performance.

Harry is set to perform at the BRIT awards in London tonight.

Both himself and Lizzo are nominated for awards.

Harry has two nods for British Album and British Solo Male, meanwhile, Lizzo is up for Best International Female.

The show kicks off tonight at 8 pm on Virgin Media Three.