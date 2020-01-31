The musicians teamed up for a surprise performance

Watch: Harry Styles’ and Lizzo’s ‘Juice’ collaboration is a must see

Harry Styles and Lizzo have joined musical forces to create a unique collaboration version of Lizzo’s hit song Juice.

During her concert in Miami on Thursday night, the Good As Hell singer was joined on stage by Harry Styles.

The surprise performance was met with huge praise from fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dominique Nikole (@dnrphotos) on Jan 31, 2020 at 1:14am PST

Grammy Award winner Lizzo paused her concert to say:

“Hold up, I need to bring someone out. Ladies and gentlemen, Harry Styles!”

In a video captured by a concert attendee, the duo sang a stylised version of Lizzo’s hit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dominique Nikole (@dnrphotos) on Jan 31, 2020 at 1:20am PST

Lizzo wore a denim performance leotard, while Harry donned a more casual pair of slacks and a striped woollen vest layered over a white shirt.

The pair danced and sang in sync as the crowd went wild for the surprise rendition of the tune.