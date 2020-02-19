WATCH: Billie Eilish performs the James Bond No Time To Die theme song for the first time

Billie also scooped the accolade for Best International Artist

WATCH: Billie Eilish performs the James Bond No Time To Die theme...

Billie Eilish has performed the new theme song for the upcoming James Bond film.

No Time To Die shares it’s name with the song title, which Billie performed at last night’s Brit Awards.

The song was originally revealed by the singer on Valentines Day of this year.

Last night, Billie performed the soon-to-be chart topping hit for the first time in front of celebs, fans and music industry experts alike at the Brit Awards.

At the event, Billie scooped the accolade for Best International Artist.

She was presented the award by Spice Girl Mel C just before performing the song.

Speaking to The BBC, Billie’s brother Finneas expressed how much it meant to them to write and record the song for such an iconic franchise.

“We’ve been wanting to make a Bond song for years,” he said.

“I remember at the beginning of last year we told our whole team that if any Bond things come up we want to be involved if we can possibly be.”

Finneas added: “There are few things as desirable as doing a Bond song and we didn’t take the opportunity lightly.”