Taylor Swift calls out Kanye West and Scooter Braun in new music video

Fans are speculating that her new music video for hit single The Man makes references to her former feuds with Kanye West and Scooter Braun.

The video sees Taylor embody the role of her male persona “Tyler Swift” wearing full prosthetics, with dubbing by Dwayne The Rock Johnson.

Taylor previously teased that the video contained “Easter eggs” for fans – subtle clues or references to past work or personal endeavours that artists include for mega fans to notice and enjoy.

In one scene, Taylor approached the wall of a subway station to relieve herself, urinating the words “I’m the man” into the wall.

On the same wall, a sign that signifies no scooters are allowed on the train platform is clearly visible.

Also on the wall is a smattering of graffiti, including the names of some of her biggest albums, including Fearless, Red 1989, Reputation and Speak Now.

A sign reads: “Missing: If found return to Taylor Swift.”

Fans think that this is a clear call out of Scooter Braun.

At the end of the video, when it is revealed that Taylor is portraying “The Man” character through the use of very intricate prosthetics, the credits roll, and the words “owned by Taylor Swift” are displayed. This could be another nod to her ownership battle with the producer.

In the final scene, “The Man” character walks off set and approaches Taylor Swift who is seated in the director’s chair, where they have an exchange that is reflective of some female musicians’ experiences in the music industry.

Taylor flips the script, praising the female extra from the scene – who’s role was merely to stand on the sidelines of the shot – while instructing “The Man” to be “sexier and more likeable.”

“Hey, just checking. Was that last take more of what you had in mind?” the male character asks.

“Pretty good, could you try to be sexier? Maybe more likeable this time?” she asks him. Then she tells the female extra: “By the way, excellent work over there Lauren – that was astonishing.”

The song also includes the lyrics: “I’d be a fearless leader, I’d be an alpha type. When everyone believes ya, What’s that like?” which is thought to be a reference to her long-term feud with Kanye West.

In a scene from the video, Taylor’s Tyler character can be seen running down a hallway receiving high fives from numerous disembodied hands. Fans think that the hall mimics the arched hallway in Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s minimal Calabases mansion.