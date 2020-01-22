Stormzy breaks down on stage as he sings about his ex Maya Jama

The star got "upset" as he sang about his ex

Stormzy breaks down on stage as he sings about his ex Maya...

Stormzy has broken down on stage while performing his new song Lessons.

The song is widely thought to be about his ex-girlfriend Maya Jama.

The star held back tears as he struggled with the poignant lyrics during his gig at at the Rose Theatre in Kingston upon Thames, England.

In the song, the lyrics state: “I done the dirt and then I figured that you’ll dig it out.”

During the performance, he covered his face with his hands, saying: “Hey, help me out here guys.”

The crowd then cheered him on and sang the lyrics to the new tune.

Fan Sebastian Ellis told The Sun: “About half way through the half hour set he performed Lessons the song about his ex partner Maya Jama.”

“During the performance he clearly struggled with the lyrics, at one point he stumbled through some words and also couldn’t sing the chorus.”

“The crowd sang for him and he was cheered on, I did see tears as well from other people in the audience – he did seem upset.”

He previously stated that he still loved his ex “wholeheartedly” and hopes they could have a future.

Stormzy and Maya started dating in January 2015 before breaking up last year.