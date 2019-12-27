Rihanna’s record label drops major hint that her album is on the way

Rihanna’s record label drops major hint that her album is on the...

Rihanna’s label Def Jam Records has dropped a major hint that her new album is dropping soon.

The 31-year-old hasn’t released a new album since her 2016 ‘Anti’ record, and fans are practically begging her for some new tunes at this stage.

Thankfully, it looks like we won’t have to wait much longer, as Dej Jam have tweeted a cryptic image of RiRi holding up her hands in the shape of a diamond.

Rihanna hasn’t released new music in three years, but during that time she’s been busy with other projects.

The star launched her now multimillion-dollar make-up line Fenty Beauty, and also founded her own lingerie line, Savage X Fenty.

Most recently, RiRi also launched her own fashion brand called Fenty in May 2019, under luxury fashion group LVMH.

