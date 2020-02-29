"A lot of the people I've been working with are really important..."

Love Island’s Wes Nelson is collaborating with THIS act to make music

Love Island’s Wes Nelson is reportedly working on releasing music.

The star previously appeared on the celebrity version of X Factor, where he proved his vocal prowess to the world.

Now, the Love Island contestant is reportedly collaborating with Birmingham-based hip-hop duo Lotto Boyzz.

According to The Mail Online, Wes is collaborating with the duo, along with a number of other artists, to push himself to release his own album.

Wes has also revealed that he has been spending time with UK rapper Dave.

“I’ve been in the studio with Dave, he’s been great,” Wes told The Sun.

“A lot of the people I’ve been working with are really important. I’m in talks with big producers and labels.”

“There is some very exciting stuff coming up for me but music is the main focus.”

It is not known if Wes will collaborate with Dave to create new music.