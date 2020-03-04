Kimberley Walsh hints at Girls Aloud REUNION TOUR for 2022

“We do have an anniversary coming up..."

Kimberly Walsh has hinted that Girls Aloud could reunite in 2022.

The year will mark the band’s 20th anniversary.

The singer suggested that a tour could be in the works for the iconic 00s pop band.

Kimberley and her bandmates Cheryl Cole, Nicola Roberts, Sarah Harding and Nadine Coyle previously reformed in 2012 to celebrate their tenth anniversary.

The reunion coincided with a reunion tour and a Greatest Hits album.

“We do have an anniversary coming up,” Kimberley told The Sun.

“It will have been 20 years in 2022, it’s a long way off still.”

“Everybody is busy at the moment, but I have a lot of love for all the girls, I’m proud of all of them.”

“All the songs feel like a distant memory, but if I hear them then I think they’re good, I’m glad I still get to spend time with the girls and see them.”

“Our outfits were racy, but we were girls’ girls and about looking glamorous and having something to aspire to.”