Here’s who is set to feature on Justin Bieber’s new album

Justin Bieber is set to release a brand new album this year, a highly anticipated follow up to his 2015 album Purpose.

He dropped a new single today titled Yummy, and is rumoured to be releasing the album in March – the same month he turns 26.

A 10-part documentary about the Biebs is also set to be released later this month.

The documentary will look at his life, his recent struggles as well as his wedding to Hailey Baldwin.

The pair legally wed in September 2018 but held a ceremony and reception the following year in September 2019.

According to TMZ sources Kehlani, Post Malone and Travis Scott are all set to appear on the album.

It has also been rumoured that the album will be titled Forever.

Justin has a habit of inking his album names before he releases them, as he did with Believe and Purpose.

The singer recently tattooed “Forever” along with a bird on his neck, leading fans to speculate that it will be the title of his fifth studio album.