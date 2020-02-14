Here’s a reminder of all the BRIT award nominees ahead of the ceremony

The 40th annual BRIT awards take place in London next Tuesday, February 18th.
Showcasing the best of British music, the awards honour musicians for their achievements.
Lewis Capaldi leads the nominations with 4 nods.
Meanwhile, Irish lad Dermot Kennedy is nominated for Best International Male.
Here is a full list of the nominees:
Male Solo Artist
Harry Styles
Stormzy
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Michael Kiwanuka
Female Solo Artist
Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
Mabel
Mahalia
Best Group
Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Foals
Song of The Year
AJ Tracey – ‘Ladbroke Grove’
Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man – ‘Giant’
Dave feat. Burna Boy – ‘Location’
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – ‘I Don’t Care’
Lewis Capaldi – ‘Someone You Loved’
Mabel – ‘Don’t Call Me Up’
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus – ‘Nothing Breaks Like a Heart’
Sam Smith & Normani – ‘Dancing With A Stranger’
Stormzy – ‘Vossi Bop’
Tom Walker – ‘Just You and I’
Mastercard Album of The Year
Dave – ‘Psychodrama’
Harry Styles – ‘Fine Line’
Lewis Capaldi – ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’
Michael Kiwanuka – ‘Kiwanuka’
Stormzy – ‘Heavy Is The Head’
Best New Artist
Aitch
Dave
Lewis Capaldi
Mabel
Sam Fender
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Tyler the Creator