Glastonbury organisers reveal initial line-up as they vow to go ahead with festival

This year's festival is set to go ahead as planned - despite concerns over the coronavirus

Glastonbury organisers reveal initial line-up as they vow to go ahead with...

Glastonbury organisers have vowed to go ahead with this year’s festival, despite growing concerns over the coronavirus.

Events that attract large gatherings have been cancelled all over the world to prevent the spread of COVID-19 over the next few months.

However, Glastonbury organisers are determined to go ahead with the festival in June.

Emily Eavis confirmed they’re “working hard” to make the festival happen, as she confirmed this year’s initial line-up.

Major acts including Kendrick Lamar, Diana Ross, and Paul McCartney will join already confirmed headliner Taylor Swift at this year’s event.

In a statement, Emily Eavis said: “So, after much consideration given the current circumstances, and with the best of intentions, here is the first list of musical acts for Glastonbury 2020. ”

“As things stand we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary Festival in June and we are very proud of the bill that we have put together over the last year or so.”

“No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth!⁣⁣”

“As always this is just a taste of what is to come, we plan to announce many more artists and attractions, area by area, over the coming weeks leading up to the full line-up in May.”

“In the meantime we post this with much love to all. ⁣,” she added.

A host of major artists were included in the initial line-up, including our very own Sinead O’Connor.

The list also includes Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Pet Shop Boys, AJ Tracey, Fontaines D.C, Robyn, Rufus Wainwright, Kelis, Charli XCX, Groove Armada, Fatboy Slim, FKA twigs, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and many more.

Glastonbury Festival takes place from June 24 – June 28 in Worthy Farm, Somerset.