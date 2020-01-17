Home LA Showbiz Fans are convinced Ariana Grande features on Mac Miller’s posthumous album

Fans are convinced Ariana Grande features on Mac Miller's posthumous album

Clodagh Meaney
Mac Miller’s posthumous album Circles was released today, and fans are convinced that Ariana Grande features on the album’s fifth track I Can See.

Last week, in a statement posted to his Instagram account Mac’s family revealed they planned to release a follow up to his 2018 album Swimming.

“At the time of his passing, Malcom was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming entitled Circles,” it began.

“Two different styles complementing each other completing a circle – Swimming in Circles was the concept.”

“He had been working with Jon Brion who after hearing some early versions of songs, cleared his calendar to help Malcolm fine-tune them,” the statement explained.

“After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcom.”

The rapper died just three months after his relationship with Ariana Grande ended.

Fans of the pair took to Twitter asking Ariana to confirm if it is her vocals that feature.

Mac, real name Malcolm James McCormick died on September 7th 2018 of a drug overdose.

