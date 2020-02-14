Billie Eilish releases theme song for James Bond’s No Time To Die

Billie Eilish has officially released the theme song for James Bond’s No Time To Die.

Following in the footsteps of Adele, Madonna, Sam Smith and Paul McCartney, the 18-year-old is the youngest artist ever to record the theme song for a Bond movie.

Billie wrote the title track with her brother FINNEAS, and she described the opportunity as a “huge honour”.

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. But his peace is short-lived as his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help.

The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time To Die hits cinemas in the UK and Ireland in April.