Another boyband have teased a comeback tour

Beloved Irish boyband Westlife recently reformed for a comeback tour, and were quickly followed by Boyzone and JLS.

Rumours are rife that One Direction are set to reunite, and now another boyband have thrown their hat into the comeback ring.

The Wanted star Max George has teased that the boyband may reunite to celebrate their 10-year anniversary.

The band, consisting of Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Tom Parker, Nathan Sykes and Jay McGuiness went on hiatus in 2014 to pursue solo projects.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain this morning, Max revealed he would love to reunite the band, but one of the members is holding them back.

“I’d do it, absolutely,” he said.

“I love what I am doing; my own stuff and writing, but the lads know that I would love to do it.”

It’s been a long time, it will be 10 years in July, I think, since our first single.”

When asked which band member was responsible for the hold-up, Max blamed Jay.

“He joked: “I don’t think he’s a killjoy, but Jay is impossible to get hold of.”

“It would be nice, we will see – it could happen.”