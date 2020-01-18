Adele set to release new music this year

Adele is set to release new music this year, after a five year hiatus.

The 31-year-old’s last album, 25, was released in November 2015 – and went on to sell 22 million copies worldwide.

According to Music Week, the singer’s agent Lucy Dickins and manager Jonathan Dickins have hinted that she’s dropping new music very soon.

When asked when we can expect new music from Adele, Jonathan said: “The sooner the better!”

Fans are expecting some epic songs about heartbreak on her new album, as the singer split from her husband Simon Konecki last year after three years of marriage.

Since splitting from Simon, Adele has shown off her dramatic weight loss transformation on Instagram.

And just last month, Adele reportedly told fans that she’s lost “something like 100 pounds” while holidaying in Anguila with Harry Styles and James Corden.