WATCH: Saoirse Ronan stars in the trailer for Wes Anderson’s new film

Saoirse Ronan made an appearance in the first trailer for Wes Anderson’s new movie, The French Dispatch.

The film boasts an all-star cast – including Saoirse, Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Bob Balaban, Jeff Goldblum, Elisabeth Moss, Tilda Swinton, Lea Seydoux, Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody, William Dafoe, Benicio Del Toro, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and more.

The movie’s official synopsis reads: “The film is a love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th Century French city and brings to life a collection of stories published in ‘The French Dispatch’ magazine.”

The French Dispatch hits Irish cinemas on Friday, August 28th, 2020.