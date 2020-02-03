WATCH: James Bond No Time To Die trailer debuts at Super Bowl

The trailer for upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die premiered during the Super Bowl last night.

Daniel Craig returns as 007 for the final time in the movie which is due out in April.

The 25th Bond film sees the spy leave active service to enjoy a quiet life in Jamaica.

His new life is short-lived when an old CIA friend Felix Leiter shows up asking for him for help.

Their mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be more dangerous than expected leading 007 on the trail of a mysterious villa armed with dangerous new technology.