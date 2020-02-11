Oscars ratings hit an all-time low

The awards were down 6 million viewers on last year

The 92nd Academy Awards took place in Hollywood on Sunday night.

It has been reported that television ratings for the ceremony have hit an all-time low.

According to The Nielsen Company, viewer ratings declined on last year’s show resulting in the lowest-ever ratings.

The awards brought in 23.6 million viewers, down 6 million from last years viewership of 29.6 million.

In 2018 the show dipped to 26.5 million viewers.

This year’s awards brought a huge surprise for Korean Language film Parasite.

The underdog brought home the award for Best Picture, becoming the first film not in the English language to win the Oscar.

The film’s director Bong Joon Ho also won Best Director at the awards beating out Martin Scorsese and Quintin Tarantino.

By winning Best International Feature Film and Original Screenplay also, the film nabbed the most Oscars at this year’s ceremony.